MOREHEAD CITY — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area for potential tropical development off the southeast coast with potential for impacts on the Carolinas.
The low 20% likelihood for development is typical this far in advance, as the system is not expected to organize until later this week, the center said Sunday night.
The two primary forecast models are differing, however. The latest American GFS forecast model shows a potential tropical storm developing northeast of Florida, then moving inland over South Carolina. But the European model shows a “non-tropical” low forming just offshore of South Carolina, then moving northeast.
The European forecast would, if correct, could mean heavy rain along the coast this weekend
Meanwhile, Nigel strengthened into a hurricane overnight, becoming the 14th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Nigel is expected to rapidly strengthen by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
The NHC said the storm is located about 935 miles east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph. Nigel is forecast to turn northward late Tuesday and then accelerate northeastward through the rest of the week.
Nigel’s winds have increased to 80 mph, with higher gusts. Meteorologists said Nigel is forecast to rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane on Tuesday. It could start weakening late Wednesday.
As of Monday, the NHC forecast shows Nigel staying well offshore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.