Carteret County adds 16 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county added 16 more COVID-19 cases to its count Wednesday for 715 total confirmed cases since March.
The number of active cases also increased Wednesday to 50. Meanwhile, Carteret County reports 659 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and six residents have died.
In addition, two COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Wednesday.
Carteret County health providers have conducted 8,385 COVID-19 tests, with 155 test results pending Wednesday. To date, six test results have turned up inconclusive.
The Carteret County public school system has reported two additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 24 as of Wednesday afternoon.
The two newest cases were reported Tuesday at Croatan High School.
Other schools that have reported confirmed cases since schools opened include Morehead City Primary, White Oak Elementary, Bogue Sound Elementary, Beaufort Middle, Broad Creek Middle and West Carteret High schools.
The county provides coronavirus updates weekday afternoons via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages.
