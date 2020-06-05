School board adopts revised academic calendar

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education unanimously approved a revised calendar for the 2020-21 academic year that reflects changes due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The calendar has students report to school Monday, Aug. 17, instead of Monday, Aug. 24, which is what the General Assembly and State Board of Education recently approved. The last day of school for students will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
“This calendar includes the required changes mandated by new legislation,” Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor said during the meeting, held in the school system’s central office and broadcast via Zoom.
Some of the highlights of the revised calendar include:
- An Aug. 17 start date for students.
- Five additional days for students.
- Remote learning days built into the calendar, when students will work remotely on those days. However, these will be teacher workdays for staff.
- The start date for staff will remain Tuesday, Aug. 11, the same date set in the previously adopted calendar. There will be fewer teacher workdays due to the mandatory student start date of Aug. 17.
- The calendar creates an 86/99 day split of semesters, which enables high schools to end the first semester before Christmas break and end the second semester exams before Memorial Day.
- Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4-5, are mandatory workdays to enable high school teachers to transition to the second semester.
- The calendar accounts for the 215 workdays required for certified staff.
Board member Travis Day asked how the calendar would affect makeup days if students have to miss school due to inclement weather.
Mr. Paylor said, “Those are things we have to explore. It could be that we could use a weather day as a remote learning day, but I don’t know that yet. These are things we will be exploring.”
He added that the school system must develop and submit a remote learning plan to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for approval by Monday, July 20. The plan must include a way to ensure all students have access to what they need for remote learning.
Board of Education Chairman John McLean said thanks to the “foresight” of the county commissioners funding the school system’s one-to-one Chromebook initiative, all students had access to devices since the campuses closed in mid-March.
Other action taken Tuesday included:
- Approved County Commissioner Robin Comer to a four-year term on the Carteret Community College Board of Trustees.
- Approved a $591,202 budget revision to the 2019-20 budget that addresses adjustments in state, county capital and federal special revenue funds.
- Adopted several policy revisions on second reading and heard the first reading of other policies.
Under the consent agenda, the board approved:
- The continuation of a stipend for meal program employees from May 18 through Friday, Aug. 14.
- Approved a contract with LINQ ERP, which is the system used by the school district for accounting and human resources functions. A three-year contract is $6.50 per student.
- Adopted a Career and Technical Education plan for 2020-21.
- Approved a Title II program plan for 2020-21.
- Approved a beginning teacher support plan.
- Approved school fees for 2020-21.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
