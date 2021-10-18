Beaufort harbor committee schedules input meeting for dock master plan

BEAUFORT — Residents will have an opportunity in mid-November to give their input on proposed improvements to Beaufort’s transient docks along Front Street.
The Beaufort Harbor and Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee met virtually Thursday morning via Zoom. During the meeting, the committee discussed the work on the draft master plan for the transient docks. After discussion, the committee unanimously scheduled a public input meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Committee member Susan Sanders, who sits on the master plan subcommittee, said baseline mapping and data collection on the docks is ongoing and is scheduled to conclude Monday, Nov. 15.
“We’ll try to have some draft reviews of the master plan at the subcommittee level by mid-January,” she said.
The sub-committee intends to deliver a draft master plan to the full committee by Tuesday, March 1.
Committee member Vic Fasolino stressed the importance of getting public input on how to proceed with repairs and improvements to the town docks.
“We want to give the public the most opportunity to provide input,” he said, “since it sounds like after this (public input) meeting, we’ll be on a path.”
Moffatt & Nichol engineering consulting firm representative Scott Langueux said in addition to the Nov. 16 meeting, there are plans to provide information online, as well as to conduct a public survey.
“There’s sort of an umbrella of (information gathering) activities,” Mr. Langueux said Thursday. “Before anything gets launched, we’ll circulate it through this committee.”
Another subcommittee toured the town docks Oct. 5 and found a number of issues to address. Committee member Steve Bishop said there’s exposed rebar in the dock bulkhead, boardwalk boards need replacing and floats for the floating dock sections are damaged, among other signs of wear and tear.
Earlier in the meeting, committee member Bucky Oliver said he thinks the goal of the master plan is to “have this (dock) be the best transient facility on the east coast of the United States.”
“If you look at our docks, we’re a long way from having that,” Mr. Bishop said in response to Mr. Oliver’s statement.
Moffatt & Nichol representative Mark Pirello said the firm hopes to have a preliminary repair plan draft completed for the next committee meeting Thursday, Oct. 28.
“As we look at opportunities on the boardwalk and bulkhead repairs, we need to keep in mind it will affect marina operations,” he said.
Dock repairs and improvements aren’t the only thing the master plan will address. Dredging is also a priority. Mr. Oliver and committee member Miriam Sutton observed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel Murden as it dredged Bulkhead Channel, completing its work Oct. 10.
Mr. Oliver said it dredged a total of 12,540 cubic yards. In comparison, the dredging project completed in November 2020 resulted in 6,680 cubic yards being removed. The total costs of the recent dredging will be finalized this week.
Mr. Oliver went on to say town officials should begin the scheduling process now to request the ACE dredge again next spring. Alternatives to the ACE, should the agency be unavailable, include hiring a private dredging firm.
“The key work here is out-of-the-box thinking and collaborative thinking to make sure the community gets the dredging it needs,” Mr. Oliver said.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
