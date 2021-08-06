MOREHEAD CITY —The Salvation Army of Carteret County has received $2,750 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed individuals in their time of need. The Salvation Army will use the gift to fight hunger in Carteret County.
“Food Lion has been a loyal supporter of The Salvation Army for many years. We thank the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation for providing valuable funds this year to help feed the less fortunate in our area,” Maj. Aaron Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said.
Funds will be used to provide food boxes to the needy. Each box can feed an individual or family for up to two weeks.
The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state service area. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
