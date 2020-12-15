Group starts effort to spay, neuter feral cats in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY — A group of residents concerned about the growing feral cat population in Morehead City has banded together to begin a trap, spay/neuter and release program.
The group, known as the City Kitties, is headed by Ruth Jones, an avid animal lover and wife of Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones.
Ms. Jones said the effort started last summer and is still in its preliminary stages. She and other members of the group have presented their ideas to Town Manager Ryan Eggleston, who has endorsed the effort, along with city council members. The city has purchased 15 cat traps to assist with the program.
“We’ve got a group together that knows how to set traps, and so far we’ve taken nearly 60 cats to be neutered or spayed,” Ms. Jones said Dec. 1. “This is still very early in the process and (the coronavirus pandemic) has slowed us down.”
She added that while many people try to trap and take feral cats to the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport, “They are overrun with cats and can’t keep most of them.”
Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin acknowledged that many of the feral cats brought in to the shelter end up being euthanized.
“We normally only keep the kittens that we feel are adoptable,” she said. “I’m glad they (City Kitties) are doing this. The problem is people aren’t getting their cats spayed and neutered, and we end up with a much worse problem.”
Iva Fearing, owner of Tassels Shoes in Morehead City, is among those who helped start City Kitties after she noticed the growing feral cat problem.
“It’s everywhere,” Ms. Fearing said. “I’m glad the city sees the need. Ferals can spread disease, and if we don’t get them spayed and neutered, it’s going to keep multiplying.”
Beverly Kirkman, who has been feeding a feral cat colony on Bridges Street, is helping trap cats she said were dumped on her property just before Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018.
“My personally owned cats are spayed, but two days before Florence someone dropped off a bunch of cats and now they’re everywhere,” she said Dec. 3 as she set out traps on her property. “I’m glad the city is trying to do something. I didn’t ask for them (the cats) and the cats certainly didn’t ask for this.”
The town sent out notices about the program in the most recent water bills. The plan is to work closely with local neighborhoods to trap, neuter/spay and return the cats to their colonies. The eventual goal is to have a large-scale trapping once a month, determined by the availability of spay/neuter clinic appointments. Small-scale trappings will be scheduled, as well.
The most recent trapping happened Dec. 3-4, with 14 cats trapped and taken to a clinic in Greenville that has agreed to provide discount spays and neuters. The cats were returned to their colonies within 48 hours.
The goal is to deploy 15 traps each event. This requires permission from neighbors to place traps on their property. Neighbors may be asked to pay a fee for cat transportation in the future.
During active trapping, it is critical that people stop feeding the feral cats because the caged traps are baited with food. Hungry cats are more inclined to go inside the traps, which have a mechanism that is set off when the cat steps on a certain spot.
Veterinarians will determine the health of each cat and either spay or neuter the animal when they arrive at the clinic. Sterilized cats will also have a rabies vaccine and one ear tipped to show they are part of a colony being cared for.
Cats are kept 24 to 48 hours before being returned to their colony after the surgery is done.
Ms. Jones said once the group has finalized its paperwork and is better organized, which she hopes will be after the first of the year, the group will host doing more events.
Residents can help by volunteering their time or allowing traps to be set on their property if they are near a cat colony. Donations are also needed to purchase supplies, food and for transportation and veterinary costs.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/downtown-morehead-feral-spay-neuter-campaign. For more information or to help, contact Kathy Eagle at kathy.eagle@moreheadcitync.org or call 252-726-6848, ext. 110.
