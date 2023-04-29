MOREHEAD CITY — Marcel W. Lesesne, 35, and Sara L. Grant, 38, both of Newport, were taken into custody by narcotics detectives with the Morehead City Police Department. They were arrested on Bay Street, which is a block from the police station.
An investigation was opened that led to the discovery of 118 grams of meth, which was seized, along with money and a vehicle.
Police say that the two both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine by sale, trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by transporting, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance.
Lesesne and Grant are in the Carteret County Jail being held with a $500,000 secured bond.
