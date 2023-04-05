RALEIGH - Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities to be half-staff until sunset on Thursday.
A news release from the governor's office encourages others to join the state in lowering their flags as well to honor Staff Sgt. Caleb Gore was one of nine Army soldiers who died when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a nighttime training exercise near Fort Campbell. He was a 2015 graduate of West Carteret High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.