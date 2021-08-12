PELETIER — Firefighters from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department in Cedar Point doused a blaze Wednesday afternoon that threatened a residence at 231 Cedarwood Drive, off old Church Road near Peletier.
WCFD Chief Kevin Hunter said the 911 call came in at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday and indicated there was a fire in a shed at the location. The individual who called it in reportedly thought there were fireworks in the structure.
Chief Hunter said it turned out there were no fireworks.
“Upon arrival, Western Engine 122 advised (it was a) working fire,” the chief said in a text message shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday. “They had a 20x20-foot shed building fully involved with some minor extension to the (Croatan National Forest).”
He further said crews brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes, with minor damage to the siding of the home.
The Emerald Isle Fire Department assisted at the scene. Broad and Gales Creek, Swansboro and Maysville fire departments also were dispatched, but the initial assessment by WCFD determined they were not needed.
“There were no injuries, but Western paramedics did provide on-scene rehab due to the heat and humidity,” Chief Hunter said in the message.
The temperature was in the upper 80s and the humidity was about 66%, according to the National Weather Service office in Newport.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time and there is no evidence of arson or illegal burning,” the chief said.
The shed was a total loss, he added.
Carteret County records list the owners of the parcel as Jerry and Judith Wicks.
Firefighters returned to quarters by 5:30 p.m.
