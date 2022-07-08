CAPE CARTERET — When Cape Carteret commissioners meet Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. for their regular monthly session, they will not consider special-use permit applications for controversial proposed townhouse developments at 320 Star Hill Drive and 123 Taylor Notion Road.
Town clerk Heather Leffingwell said Friday the applicants have withdrawn their requests, which received strong opposition from residents in the single-family residential Star Hill development.
In addition, Ms. Leffingwell said, the board will not conduct a public hearing on a staff proposal to allow townhouses as a special-use in the R-30 zoning district. Star Hill is zoned R-30.
Many residents of Star Hill, during commission and planning board meetings in June, said they believed the proposed townhouses would damage the character of the area, possibly increase stormwater runoff and flooding, increase traffic and decrease safety.
The board considered the requests during its June meeting but approved a motion by Commissioner Steve Martin to table the decisions for further consideration.
