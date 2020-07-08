Mayor: Peletier to address racetrack rules in August

PELETIER — After a months-long hiatus, the Peletier commission next month will dig back into the issue of an ordinance to regulate racetracks.
“Next month, we need to start discussing the racetrack,” Mayor Dale Sowers said Monday night in regard to Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway off Whitehouse Fork Road. The topic arose at the board’s monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58.
“We’ve been putting it off because of the (novel) coronavirus, because I didn’t want to do anything that would draw a big crowd, so I haven’t put it on the agenda,” he continued, “but we need to start discussing it and see what we can come up with.”
The town planning board March 9 unanimously recommended approval of an ordinance to regulate racetracks.
The proposed ordinance would shut down races at any track at 11 p.m. and would also require all lights be turned off by midnight.
Practice at tracks could take place between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays and not before 1 p.m. Sundays. The proposal includes a fine of $500 for each minute a race lasts past 11 p.m.
The commission needs to hold a public hearing, however, before it can vote on the ordinance, and officials haven’t wanted to draw a crowd or hold it and have only a few people show up to voice opinions.
The proposal is an amendment to the town’s outdoor entertainment ordinance, which was adopted before the Watson track was built.
In addition to restriction on operations, it would also limit the days and places signs can be placed to advertise for races.
Town officials, including the mayor, have emphasized they support the track, which, because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and inclement weather, held its first race of the season last week, with social-distancing measures in place.
Officials say the races bring business to town, but feel they need to adopt rules in response to nearby residents’ complaints about late-night noise and bright lights.
The current outdoor entertainment ordinance regulates hours and other aspects of the operation of things like fairs, festivals, music concerts, contests and “similar types of performances or events.”
Generally, it establishes a 1 a.m. cutoff time for such events, but prohibits amplified music after 10 p.m.
Bob Lowery, who has run the track since Mr. Watson’s death, has said he doesn’t object to the 11 p.m. cutoff time.
