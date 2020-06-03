PINE KNOLL SHORES — The board of commissioners has set a public hearing for the draft of the fiscal year 2020-21 town budget, which includes a 1-cent increase to the ad valorem property tax rate.
The board met May 27 at town hall and online via webinar. During the meeting the board unanimously scheduled the public hearing from the draft budget for the next regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Town Manager Brian Kramer delivered his budget message to the board.
“The most significant expenditure in the proposed budget is the construction of the long-awaited Pine Knoll Shores east end phase two stormwater project,” Mr. Kramer said, referring to the stormwater drainage project, which is budgeted at $489,000 for fiscal year 2020-21. “The proposed budget also includes a 1-cent tax increase. It’s the first tax increase since 2015 and the first increase over revenue neutral in 13 years.”
Revenue neutral refers to the property tax rate required to generate the same amount of tax revenue for a proposed budget as was generated by the previous budget.
The proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget includes a general fund of $4,750,000, a decrease of $138,000 over the current fiscal year’s budget. The proposed ad valorem property tax rate is 20.7 cents per $100 of assessed property value, a 1-cent increase over the current 19.7 cents.
The town also has two sand tax rates, 6 cents per $100 of assessed property value for oceanfront lots and 1.6 cents for non-oceanfront lots, which Mr. Kramer said will remain the same. The revenue from these taxes is used to pay for beach nourishment projects.
The property tax rate isn’t the only proposed increase in the draft budget. Mr. Kramer said due to the increase in recycling collection costs, the budget also includes a solid waste collection fee of $212 per year, per taxpayer, an increase of $14 from the current $198 annual fee.
While the board unanimously scheduled the draft budget’s public hearing, Commissioner Larry Corsello reiterated the concerns he’d previously brought up at the May 13 council meeting. He doesn’t think a tax rate increase is necessary, wants to wait for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s decision to replace funding a repair project at the Iron Steamer public beach access to funding the second phase stormwater drainage project. He is also opposed to using town reserve funds to fund capital projects that cost less than $100,000.
