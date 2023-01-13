MOREHEAD CITY - When a young right whale was spotted splashing in the water near the Morehead City Port on Jan. 3, local residents were delighted to see such a rare creature so close to their home.
With fewer than 350 right whales documented in the wild, the species is one of the most endangered marine mammals in the world.
Unfortunately, the whale calf appeared to be lost, according to the local fishing charter captain Daniel Griffee.
Griffee was one of the first people to document the whale after it swam up to his boat. After 20 years on the water, this was his first time seeing a whale up close.
Reports of the whale quickly passed to members of the N.C. Marine Mammal Stranding Network (MMSN), a nationwide collection of scientists and activists who document and assist with tracking such occurrences.
Keith Rittmaster, a natural science curator for the Bonehenge Whale Center in Beaufort, picked up the whale's trail and alerted the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute's Aerial Survey Team, along with fellow marine researchers to help search for the lost calf.
"I received a video of the whale from someone who recorded it with her phone from the condos on Radio Island," Rittmaster said. "It was swimming near the public beach, and I could tell it was a North Atlantic right whale, no question about it."
Rittmaster explained he was able to identify the whale due to its distinct physical characteristics, including the absence of a dorsal fin and white callosities on its head.
Aerial survey teams soon located and documented the lone calf inside the Beaufort Inlet.
According to a statement posted on the NOAA Fisheries website, the whale was only a couple weeks old and appeared to be underweight and in relatively poor health.
Due to the size of the animal and its specialized needs of being a newborn calf, there were few intervention options available to "rescue" the animal, NOAA wrote.
Biologists and veterinarians from Duke University Marine Lab, N.C. State University, N.C. Maritime Museum, N.C. Marine Fisheries, the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology, NOAA Fisheries and the U.S. Marine Patrol also responded on boats to assess the situation but were unable to relocate the calf.
After several days of unsuccessfully searching for the whale, response teams found it deceased under a nearby dock close to where it was first observed.
The whale was then towed to a nearby beach and a necropsy was performed to document its genetic information and help determine why it died.
"The preliminary cause of death is perinatal mortality," wrote NOAA Fisheries communication specialist Allison Garrett. "This means that the calf was very young and died shortly after birth. Right now, we don’t know why it was alone without a mom or if there was some underlying issue wrong with the calf such as an infection, congenital issue, trauma from the birthing process, etc. until we get the histopathology and initial tissue testing back which will be 2-4 weeks."
A genetic sample from the whale will also be compared to an extensive database of all North Atlantic right whales maintained by NOAA scientists to determine the calf's relatives.
The right whale's passing marks the 93rd death in an ongoing situation referred to as an Unusual Mortality Event (UME) that the species has experienced since 2017.
In the past six years, elevated right whale mortalities have been documented in Canada and the United States.
Impacted whales include dead, injured and sick individuals and represent more than 20 percent of the total right whale population, according to recent statistics from NOAA.
"Research demonstrates that only about one-third of right whale deaths are documented," NOAA wrote following the calf's death. "The preliminary cause of mortality, serious injury, and morbidity (sublethal injury and illness) in most of these whales is from rope entanglements or vessel strikes."
The coast of North Carolina remains an important seasonal migration route for whales of all types seeking warmer waters.
In the spring, summer and fall, whales feed and mate near New England and Canada. In the fall and winter, whales have been documented traveling thousands of miles south along coastal waters to their calving grounds.
As a result, it is not totally uncommon to see whale activity along the state's waterways.
On Dec. 28, a 31-foot female humpback whale was found stranded and deceased on a beach south of the ferry landing on North Core Banks.
In a Facebook post published Jan. 10 by the Cape Lookout National Seashore Park Service, a MMSN team was shown inspecting the whale and performing a necropsy evaluation.
The team also collected one of the whale's front flippers, which weighed 311 pounds, and a 4-foot-long section of baleen from the whale's mouth to be used in an exhibit at the Harkers Island Visitor Center.
"In this case, it was left on the beach to decay naturally," wrote Cape Lookout National Seashore officials. "Since it is low on the beach (within reach of the tides) the ocean could naturally bury it in the sand. The ocean could also reclaim it and float it to another location on this or a different beach."
Another humpback whale was documented in a Facebook post Jan. 11 by local boaters Mike Carroll and Jan Tugwell at Fort Macon Marina.
In photographs and video recorded by Carroll, the whale could be clearly seen smacking the surface with its tail and jumping with its body out of the water.
More recently, on Jan. 12, a 4-year-old juvenile female right whale, identified as right whale #4904, was spotted entangled in fishing line approximately 20 miles east of Rodanthe.
According to the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog, the whale is the daughter of right whale #1204, an adult female named "Spindle," who was recently seen with a new calf off of St. Catherines Island in Georgia.
In this case, the whale was observed with fishing line wrapped several times around its mouth and tail, with additional line trailing behind the whale.
"After reviewing documentation of this new entanglement case, NOAA Fisheries biologists have made a preliminary determination that it meets the criteria of a serious injury," NOAA officials wrote. "This means that the whale is likely to die from this injury."
NOAA is reporting whale #4904 as the 94th victim of the ongoing UME and the 22nd serious injury case since 2017.
Because the North Atlantic right whale population is so close to extinction, several steps have been enacted in recent years to help preserve the species.
A five-year review of the right whale conducted by NOAA was released Dec. 27 as a requirement of the Endangered Species Act.
The review states the population's decline is primarily continuing because of threats of fishing gear entanglement, collisions with ships and other stressors.
"There is also uncertainty regarding the effect of long-term sublethal entanglements, emerging environmental stressors, including climate change, and the compounding effects of multiple continuous stressors that may be limiting North Atlantic right whale calving and recovery,” NOAA wrote in its report.
In late Dec. 2022, federal authorities continued the whale's protected status and noted that a series of steps to stave off extinction would be needed.
An amendment was proposed to change speed limit restrictions for vessels 35 to 65 feet long to 10 knots, or roughly 11.5 miles per hour. The changes would also broaden the spatial boundaries and timing of seasonal speed restriction areas along the East Coast.
“We have made progress in addressing the threat of vessel strikes, but additional action is warranted to further reduce the risk of lethal strike events to ensure the species can get back on track to recovery," said Kim Damon-Randall, Office of Protected Resources director for NOAA Fisheries.
Additionally, in an omnibus federal funding budget released Dec. 20 by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy, $20,000,000 was made available to support the adoption of innovative fishing gear deployment and fishing techniques to reduce entanglement risks to right whales.
The budget states fisheries have until 2028 to improve their methods, a length of time some activists are calling too long to save the species.
"With a declining population of 340 individuals and 70 breeding females, the North Atlantic right whale will almost certainly be on an irreversible extinction trajectory if U.S. lobster fisheries are allowed to avoid key conservation measures," wrote Brett Hartl of the Center for Biological Diversity nonprofit organization.
Protection of the right whale has become a disputed issue especially between conservationists and American lobster/Jonah crab commercial fishermen who heavily rely on netting and traps to secure their haul.
"Fishermen are blaming boat strikes, boat strikers are blaming entanglements, and in some cases, science is being ignored," said Rittmaster. "We have enough science to know what to do, but we humans have to decide what we value and what we sacrifice. We're all hoping for the best."
