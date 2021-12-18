Morehead City approves refinancing package for expected savings of $4.8M over lifetime of 3 loans

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council Thursday approved a refinancing agreement that will save Morehead City nearly $4.8 million over the lifetime of three loans.
Looking to capitalize on relatively low current interest rates, the city recently solicited bids from several financial institutions on a package to consolidate and refinance three of the city’s existing installment loans. The council held a special meeting Thursday morning to review the bids and hold a public hearing – in which nobody from the public spoke – on the proposed refinancing agreement.
The three loans, with current principal balances, interest rates and years of remaining payments, are as follows:
· Land acquisition and improvements for Katherine Davis Park, $2,092,395.99 remaining principal at a 3.05% interest rate with 15 years of remaining payments.
· Construction of a police station and 911 emergency communications center, $4,184,706.61 remaining principal at a 4.125% interest rate with 30 years of remaining payments.
· Land acquisition and construction of fire station No. 2, $1,820,472.60 remaining principal at a 3.75% interest rate with 31 years of remaining payments.
The city plans to use the $1.2 million in proceeds from the sale of the former National Guard armory building on Bridges Street as a down payment on the police station loan, bringing the principal balance down to about $3,094,500. With that down payment incorporated into the equation, the total principal balance to be refinanced across three loans is $7,049,600.
At the recommendation of staff who have been working on the refinancing package, the council Thursday approved an agreement with Sterling National Bank, which finance director Jewel Lasater said offered the lowest rate with the best terms. After consolidation, the loans will have an interest rate of 1.91% with a 15-year term, halving the payoff time and leading to significant savings for Morehead City.
To pay off the full amount in 15 years – about half the time as the current terms – Morehead City will up its annual payments by about $16,000 per year for an annual debt payment of around $544,000. City officials thought that was a fair price to pay for ultimate savings of $4,785,626.36 over the life of the three loans.
“The savings are unbelievable,” council member David Horton said. “Even though (payments) are a little bit more in the short term, in the long term, the savings are tremendous.”
With a unanimous vote by to approve the refinancing, the agreement needs sign-off by the state Local Government Commission before it is finalized. The LGC will convene in early January.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
