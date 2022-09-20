BEAUFORT - The issue of election integrity again reared its head Monday evening as several concerned citizens presented their views on the 2020 election before the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.
Computer scientist and forensic analyst Doug Gould of Morehead City was the first to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Gould was concerned with the electronic systems used to count the votes in the election, saying election integrity was compromised due to insecurities in the programs.
"The voting systems are not secure," Gould said. "There's less security in our voting systems than you have in your average computer."
Gould explained he was aware of sworn testimony in other cases in the country that show the voting machines could be hacked in 5 to 10 minutes on average.
Another issue brought forth by Gould was the actual file sizes of the voter data collected following the election.
"One of the purposes (of retained records) is to maintain election integrity for each device so that reconstruction of an audit is possible without data reentry," Gould said. "In fact, 294 records are retained before the logs are overwritten. You've got more than 294 people."
Another speaker, Bryan Nicklow of Indian Beach, said he was a poll worker during the past election and also denounced the use of voting machines.
"I have reason to believe the electronic voting calculation does not provide for a transparent, accurate or proper chain of custody for votes cast." Nicklow said. "Votes belong to the respective citizens, and each of us has the right to ensure other available authorized, non-computerized vote tabulation methods are used."
Also present at the meeting were several members of Carteret County Votes Count (CCVC), a non-partisan group investigating the legitimacy of voter registrations in Carteret County. Chairman Lynn Carraway of Beaufort said she was concerned with a Sept. 24 deadline when voter data is scheduled to be erased from the 2020 election.
Carraway requested commissioners appeal to the State Board of Elections to postpone the deadline.
Also speaking on behalf of CCVC was volunteer Jason Jehorek of Raleigh. Jehorek explained he has given many presentations across the state concerning "very strange" mail-in voting data.
Jehorek presented a detailed spreadsheet of numbers to commissioners illustrating how results of the mail-in votes did not reflect the ratio of votes seen in person on election day. He also raised concerns about the legitimacy of using electronic counting systems.
"There are hundreds of videos that show election manipulation can happen easily," Jehorek said. "Who makes our machines? China. Why? We need to be seriously saying, 'Are we having fair and honest elections, or is somebody controlling us?'"
Speaking to the legitimacy of the 2020 election was Caren Saman, who has worked the polls for the past 11 years. She said she was disturbed by the comments she's heard so far and has not witnessed any devious manipulation in past elections.
"When a team is losing at halftime, the coach doesn't waste time accusing the other side of winning unfairly," Saman said. "They huddle up, evaluate their game and try to figure out how to win the second half. Perhaps the greatest measure of a person's character is not how they are when they win, but how they respond when they lose."
After hearing from these speakers, as well as several others Monday night, commissioners agreed that several important issues were raised on either side of the issue and that efforts would be made in conjunction with the Board of Elections to preserve the 2020 voter data until it could be further reviewed for accuracy.
Simply admitting that election irregularities occurred which should be shared with voters transparently is not partisan. For any organization (e.g. a 501(c)(3)) to attempt to block examination of significant evidence in order to determine if there is proof of fraud is, in itself, questionable. Watch 2000 Mules. The fraud is obvious. Did fraud happen here in CC? Maybe, but why are people afraid to look? It appears the election fraud is cover for corruption, likely cover for trafficking. People say that corruption exists everywhere. Only decent people can make it rare.
