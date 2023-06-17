NEWPORT - Newport Town Manager William P. Shanahan Jr. engaged in his third citizens forum meeting Wednesday, June 14, fielding questions from citizens about the town's recently approved fiscal year 2024 budget, as well as to introduce the town's new three-person planning department.
A meet and greet between Planning and Inspections Director John Nevel and members of his team, Tiffanie Shannon and Joshua Dupree, gave the public an introduction to their newly reformed department.
Nevel and company took the reins following the departure of Newport's former Director of Planning Laura Oxley who stepped back from her role on Dec. 15, 2022.
The new planning team discussed their collaboration with potential retail and large-scale subdivision entities to determine the best land usage plans for the community.
To improve accessibility and efficiency, the department has also implemented several changes.
Efforts are underway to transition from paper-based applications to electronic submissions, facilitating record-keeping and reducing paperwork.
The introduction of monthly project review meetings will expedite the approval process by giving commercial project applicants comprehensive guidance from all department heads simultaneously.
Customer satisfaction is also now top priority for the department. Nevel promised quick responses to phone calls and emails, as well as appropriate referrals as needed.
Another item of note mentioned by Nevel was that his team has noticed many instances of land use violations, such as overgrown foliage, improper accessory dwellings or buildings without a permit.
"We understand that there are many land use violations in the town of Newport that are violating our code of ordinances," Nevel said. "We are working hard each day to get these areas cleaned up. Due to the size of our department, a lot of the time we do not have time to drive around and find violations, but we insist that the public reach out to us anytime they have something for us to look at."
Concluding their portion of the meeting, the planning department shared the upcoming schedules for planning board meetings and inspections, emphasizing their open-door policy and commitment to serving the community's needs.
Fulfilling a promise made during his first citizens meeting after taking office, Shanahan shifted gears to discuss the town's finances once the fiscal year 2024 budget was approved.
This year's budget was approved for $10,147,832 with no tax increase and a 5% cost of living adjustment, as directed by Mayor Dennis Barber and council members.
The approved tax rate is $0.545 per $100 value, intended for the purpose of raising Ad Valorem Tax revenue for the town's General Fund, Shanahan noted.
The General Fund was approved for $4,830,149, the Fire and EMS Fund for $2,166,887 and the Water and Sewer Fund for $3,150,796.
Shanahan also briefly discussed the ongoing effort by the town to catch up on past audits, saying the most recent completion was for 2020.
The town's goal is to complete its 2021 and 2022 audits by the end of the fiscal year.
