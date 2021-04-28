CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported the county’s 52nd death caused by complications related to COVID-19 Wednesday.
Health officials said in a release the resident who died was in their 40s and had preexisting health conditions.
“We were sad to hear of this resident’s passing and we send our condolences to their family and friends,” County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in the release. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine to protect yourself and help protect your neighbors from contracting this deadly virus.”
The county will not release any further information about the individual in order to protect the privacy of their family, officials added.
The health department also reminds residents the final first dose mass vaccination clinic is taking place Friday at the former Kmart building in Morehead City. Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to make an appointment for the clinic by calling 252-728-8550, option 2. No walk-ins will be accepted at the clinic Friday.
After Friday, individuals who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can visit myspot.nc.gov to find a local provider offering the shot or contact the health department for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.