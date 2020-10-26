Hibbs Road intersections to close for repairs this week

NEWPORT — Hibbs Road will be partially closed for construction this week, first at the intersection with Highway 70 beginning Tuesday, then at the Highway 24 intersection Wednesday.
According to drivenc.gov, which provides information on road closures and other traffic incidents, Hibbs Road will be closed at the Highway 70 intersection beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until about 6 p.m. the same date. Approximately 1000 feet of Hibbs Road south of the intersection with Highway 70 will also be closed in both directions. The remainder of Hibbs Road will be accessible by Highway 24.
The purpose of the closure is to allow crews to mill out and resurface the pavement of the left turn lane and the thru lane, which are damaged due to slippage.
The Hibbs Road intersection with Highway 24 intersection will then be partially closed beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday and lasting for about 12 hours. On Highway 24, the westbound right lane and the eastbound turn lane into Hibbs Road will be closed just before the Hibbs Road intersection.
The turn lane into Hibbs Road from Highway 24 westbound is being milled out and resurfaced due to pavement damage. In addition, approximately 350 feet of pavement on the northbound lane of Hibbs Road will be milled out and resurfaced due to excessive longitudinal cracks.
On Wednesday, the remainder of Hibbs Road will be accessible from Highway 70 on the north end of the roadway. The closure is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. Wednesday and be completed by 6 p.m. that evening.
There are currently signs set up in the area alerting motorists of the upcoming closures, and the N.C. Department of Transportation anticipates high traffic impacts.
More information about the scheduled road closure can be found at drivenc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.