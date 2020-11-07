WCHS band sells cards

MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret High School band is selling gift cards for $10 that provide discounts at area businesses. Proceeds benefit the band program.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students and families are selling discount cards online only. Cards will be shipped directly to customers' homes without face-to-face transactions between students or parents and customers.
“You never think about how many hands touch cards, cash, checks, etc. when selling items, especially when fundraising for school groups,” WCHS band director Andy Wright said in an email.
“The great thing about our new online store is that students will still be able to receive individual credit as customers have a place at check out to enter a student’s name. All students and parents have to do is share the link digitally either through email, text or social media to advertise and sell the product,” Mr. Wright continued. “It’s that simple.”
Mr. Wright said the gift cards have begun popular because band members have sold them for several years.
“It is by far the best discount card in (Carteret County) and beyond for that matter and the best part about it is that it supports our local businesses, especially in a time where they need customers the most,” he said.
Mr. Wright added that the cards are unique because they feature local businesses.
“Most other discount cards offered by major fundraising companies only have national chain businesses on them. With the grass roots effort by our band parents, we are able to get local businesses on our card,” he said. “It is a win/win for everyone.”
Mr. Wright said there is no deadline to order cards, which are shipped out weekly.
Those wanting to order a gift card can visit store.sundogzdesign.com/wchsbandcards/shop/home?fbclid=IwAR3I3u1wCsQ7PINLLB8ZDdtIdkHbo976wzRsIGHyyxLYIMSpXZGbyx5zi-g.
If online ordering is a problem, contact the band boosters at wchsbandrocks@gmail.com.
