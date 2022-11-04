Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 6, bringing an extra hour of sleep for North Carolinians.
The ending of daylight saving time means the sun will be out earlier in the morning while evenings will get darker sooner.
Daylight saving time officially ends at 2 a.m. Sunday and resumes March 12, 2023.
The practice was imported from Germany 200 years ago as a way to save candles and maximize daylight hours.
While sliding the daylight hours to better match the rising of the sun has its benefits, a nationwide movement is growing to eliminate the practice.
In 2021, Sen. Marco Rubio introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent and eliminate the need to change the clocks.
The bill passed unanimously in the Senate in March but still needs to pass the House of Representatives. If signed into law, permanent daylight saving time could come into effect as early as 2023.
Certain states and territories already do not recognize daylight saving time. The Department of Transportation allows states to exempt themselves from following the rule.
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not observe the practice.
Eighteen states, including South Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, have already passed legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.
