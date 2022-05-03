MOREHEAD CITY — With summer approaching and more people coming to the coast for a vacation, the N.C. Division of Water Resources reminds coastal residents and visitors to watch out for algal blooms.
The DWR issued a notice Monday, May 2, reminding the public to avoid contact with discolored water that could indicate the presence of an algal bloom. Algae are a natural occurrence in all water bodies, but certain environmental conditions can cause rapid cell growth called blooms.
DWR Algae Bloom Response Coordinator Daniel Wiltse said in the May 2 notice algal blooms can occur throughout the year.
“Conditions during the warmer months help to increase the number of blooms that occur,” Mr. Wiltse said. These conditions include increased nutrients (nitrogen and phosphorus), elevated temperatures, increased sunlight and low or no water flow.
According to the DWR, algal blooms can appear as surface scums, which look like spilled paint and can be bright green, red, brown or blue. They may also appear as algal mats: dense, macroscopic growths that float on the water surface. They may also appear as discoloration throughout the water column.
Blooms tend to move due to wind and wave action. Decaying algae may produce a strong, foul odor that can affect a large area.
Certain algae can create toxins that can lead to adverse health effects in humans, pets and aquatic organisms. Blooms that can cause negative impacts to people, animals and the environment are called harmful algal blooms. You cannot tell by looking at a bloom whether it is harmful.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Public Health routinely encourages the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and to prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom. The DPH advises the public that “when in doubt, stay out (of the water).”
The DPH offers the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:
Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored or scummy.
Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.
Avoid handling, cooking or eating dead fish that may be present.
If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.
Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.
If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.
If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake or river, seek veterinary care immediately.
Carteret County residents and visitors may report algal blooms by contacting N.C. Department of Environmental Quality regional office in Wilmington. The office is available by phone at 910-796-7215. Residents and visitors may also submit reports online at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-data/water-sciences-home-page/ecosystems-branch/algal-blooms and clicking the link below the Report an Algal Bloom header.
More information on algal blooms is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-resources/water-resources-science-and-data/water-sciences-home-page-0. More information on the potential health effects from algal blooms is available at the website epi.dph.ncdhhs.gov/oee/a_z/algal_blooms.html.
