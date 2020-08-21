Aquarium cashes in more than $8K in coins

PINE KNOLL SHORES — In a time when the nation’s supply chain and circulation of coins has disrupted the way many people look at spending cash, the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores has added 100 gallons of change back into the system and created a social media sensation.
N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores staff report they had no idea what kind of commotion would come from waterfall wishes and a call to guess how much change was found under the aquarium’s waterfall.
After staff cleared and counted the coins, thrown into the waterfall over the years by the aquarium’s many visitors, staff announced they have recirculated $8,563.71 in pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.
“We are humbled and grateful to have the support and funds that will go to continuing our mission of providing excellent care for our animals,” Aquarium Director Liz Baird said.
The state’s aquariums closed to the public March 17 in accordance with Executive Order 117 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Pine Knoll Shores facility, which is home to almost 5,000 animals, remains closed to the public, but has looked for ways to save money.
“At the beginning of April, in an effort to reduce our spending, we decided to shut the waterfall off, among many other cost saving measures,” said Cindy Meyers, visitor services coordinator for the aquarium. “In addition to reducing our spending, we have been working diligently while closed to the public, to paint and clean areas of the aquarium that normally cannot be accessed while the aquarium is full of visitors.”
Cleaning included addressing the 30-foot waterfall that leads patrons into the mountain gallery. Installed during the aquarium’s redesign in 2006, the waterfall was not intended to be a wishing well, but has served as such for almost 14 years.
“It was an incredible experience getting in there. In some cases, the loose change was more than a foot-and-a-half deep,” Lonnie Burke, an aquarium security guard who helped haul out the buckets of change, said.
The aquarium posted the question: “Can you guess how much money was in the waterfall?” on its Facbook page Aug. 8. In a few short days the post surpassed 2,000 comments and 1,000 shares.
While the initial post promised the results by the end of the week, staff underestimated the sheer volume of coins and time it would take to get all the change counted.
Numerous employees joined the effort to sift, sort and clean the coins in preparation for the bank’s sorting machine. After days of washing, rinsing and drying on tarps and sifting out debris, the staff spent more than 10 hours sending change through the bank’s coin counter.
“We were amazed at how long it took to get all of those wonderful wishes to the bank,” Ms. Baird said. “We were also extremely surprised by the magnificent response to our post and the amount of support we have seen.”
