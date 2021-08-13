RALEIGH — A Carteret County man was recently arrested and charged with insurance fraud, a felony, N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
The release from his office states Robert Luis Quinones, 27, of E. City Drive in Smyrna, allegedly filed a claim with Progressive Premier Insurance Group of Illinois for damage to his vehicle and another person’s vehicle. According to the arrest warrant, Mr. Quinones claimed the damage occurred after he took out the insurance policy, but it reportedly occurred before he took out the policy.
The offense occurred between May 10 and 11.
Special agents with the N.C. Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division, along with Carteret County sheriff’s deputies, arrested Mr. Quinones. He was released on a written promise to appear in court, according to the release.
“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime; we all pay for it through higher insurance premiums,” Mr. Causey said. “Help us keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspected fraud.”
To report fraud anonymously, call the NCDOI at 919-807-6840, or visit ncdoi.gov for more information.
