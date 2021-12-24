MANNS HARBOR — To save operating costs on traditionally low traffic days, four ferry routes will operate on an alternate schedule over the Christmas holiday.
The N.C. Ferry Division recently announced holiday schedules for the Hatteras-Ocracoke, Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach, Southport-Fort Fisher and Currituck-Knotts Island routes are as follows:
Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach, Dec. 24-25:
· From Cherry Branch: 5 a.m., 5:45 a.m., 6:45 a.m., 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.
· From Minnesott Beach: 5:25 a.m., 6:15 a.m., 7:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Hatteras-Ocracoke, Dec. 24-25:
· From Hatteras: 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and midnight.
· From Ocracoke: 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Southport-Fort Fisher, Dec. 25:
· From Southport: 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
· From Fort Fisher: 7:45 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:45 p.m.
The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be closed Christmas day.
All other North Carolina ferry routes will run their regular schedules over the Christmas holidays.
Passengers are reminded they are required to follow all COVID-19 precautions when traveling on a North Carolina ferry, including wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing when outside their vehicles.
