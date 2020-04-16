Schools seek restaurants to help with feeding program

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools could tap local restaurants to help support meal preparation and delivery while students are out of the classroom through at least Friday, May 15.
The Carteret County Board of Education met via teleconference Thursday morning to discuss the N.C. Restaurants Feeding Kids Initiative, introduced by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction earlier this month. The program aims to connect restaurants and other food vendors with school systems to support feeding programs while students are out of school due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
County Child Nutrition Director Melissa Albright said so far, only one restaurant in Carteret County – Shark’s Den of Emerald Isle – has stepped up to offer its services. The restaurant had to apply with DPI to be approved for participation in program.
“This program may or may not even be necessary, but I wanted to make sure that we have something in place to feed our students,” Ms. Albright said.
The county’s child nutrition department has experienced staffing shortages recently with some employees unable to work due to the pandemic, and Ms. Albright said partnering with local restaurants could help relieve some of the pressure on employees. She told the board she’d have a more complete picture of current staffing needs by the end of the day Friday.
Ms. Albright said the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated it will reimburse at least some, if not all, costs for the feeding program. She added the situation is new and ever-changing, so she did not have immediate answers to some of the board’s questions about costs and implementation of the program.
The BOE decided to wait to consider approving a contract with Shark’s Den that was on the table during its meeting Thursday. The board also held off on approving a resolution that would give Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor the authority to enter into contracts with other food vendors to expand the feeding program.
The board members said while they support programs to help feed county children, they want to give other restaurants that may not have been aware of the new initiative the chance to apply and participate, as well. They also wanted to wait to see if Ms. Albright will have enough employees to fulfill the county’s needs without outside help.
“I am of the opinion we would be remiss if we did not give all the restaurants of our county at least a 48-hour window of opportunity (to apply),” board member John McLean said.
The BOE recessed its Thursday meeting with plans to reconvene via teleconference at 3 p.m. Monday to continue discussions and give final approval or denial of the contract and resolution.
More information about the N.C. Restaurants Feeding Kids Initiative, including a proposal form for interested restaurants, can be found online at childnutrition.ncpublicschools.gov.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
