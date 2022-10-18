BEAUFORT - For blind people, a white cane is an essential tool that gives the ability to achieve a full and independent life.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the town of Beaufort and the Beaufort Lions Club joined together to host a blind safety program during the morning hours of the Beaufort Farmers Market.
“This educational awareness campaign is just as much for our pedestrian traffic as it is for our vehicular traffic,” said Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette.
Beaufort resident, Lions Club member and Beaufort Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member Peter Crumley joined the town Saturday to give firsthand knowledge and share in the town's effort to increase blind awareness.
Crumley regularly enjoys walking around his neighborhood and relies on a cane and his guide dog Zeus to help him avoid obstacles.
"Walking out here on the sidewalks is very enjoyable and really is a pleasure, but it's also incredibly dangerous," Crumley said. "As a blind person, I need a little extra space. One of the issues that's really come up is being able to walk on roads that do not have improved shoulders or sidewalks. You have to walk on the edge of the road and dodge the cars. So, whether you're the driver or the property owner, it's important to stop and just give a little room if you see someone with a white cane."
In the 1960s, the National Federation of the Blind first pioneered training programs using white canes. Partly due to their efforts, the United States Congress adopted a joint resolution in 1964 designating Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day.
The resolution recognizes that blind people should have the right to travel safely and independently.
At the farmer's market Saturday, Mayor Sharon Harker read a proclamation also declaring Oct. 15 as White Cane Safety Day for the town.
"We want to make sure that anytime we see a person with low vision or blind that places that white cane in the middle of that crosswalk, we stop and allow them to get to the other side without any harm," Harker said.
The town of Beaufort has been a Watch for Me NC community since 2019, which plays a critical role in community planning by raising awareness for bicycle and pedestrian safety issues within communities and building a culture of safety around bicycling and walking in public spaces.
Town staff have made a concentrated effort in recent months to commit to infrastructure improvements and safety measures for non-vehicular traffic around town as part of a 10-year plan from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
