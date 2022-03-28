CEDAR POINT — The town of Cedar Point has switched the date of its spring yard waste pick up from Saturday, April 30 to Friday, April 22.
Officials had hoped to have its own truck to pick up yard waste on the April 30 date, but that isn’t going to happen because of supply chain issues.
Instead, according to Cedar Point Public Works Supervisor Don Redfearn, the town will contract with the town of Emerald Isle to do the pickup. Emerald Isle officials chose the new date based on availability of its trucks.
The yard waste must be curbside by 7:30 a.m. on the April 22 pickup date. The truck will pick up tree limbs under 6 feet in length, roots, hedge clippings, pine straw, small tree stumps, bushes and grass clippings.
Residents must not bag any of the yard waste, and items other than yard waste will not be picked up.
The town is under contract to buy a yard waste pickup truck, but the delivery date was delayed because the chassis the town wanted is not available. The town has switched to another chassis manufacturer and now hopes to have the truck in town in December or January, according to Town Manager David Rief.
The next yard waste pickup in Cedar Point will be in the fall, but the town’s truck won’t be in by then either, so another contracted service will be required. The pickups are popular with residents who do seasonal yard maintenance and are free, included in the property tax rate.
A town-owned truck is “necessary to provide yard debris pickup to the town’s residents rather than relying on the services of the town of Emerald Isle,” Mr. Rief said in a recent email.
Emerald Isle at one point was working with both Cedar Point and Cape Carteret to provide the service, but Cape Carteret bought a truck.
“Over the last several years, the town of Emerald Isle has provided the service to the town at a cost of $8,500 per pickup, with two events occurring each year for an annual cost of $17,000,” Mr. Rief said in the email.
“In addition to reducing the overall cost per load, the town hopes to provide the service to residents more frequently by purchasing its own truck, although a greater frequency has not yet been determined,” Mr. Rief added in the email.
