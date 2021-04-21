Cedar Point board to discuss fiscal 2021-22 budget, subdivision plans

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners will review two new residential subdivision site plans and discuss town manager David Rief’s proposed fiscal 2021-21 budget when they meet Thursday.
The monthly work session of the board will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
One of the plans up for review Thursday is for the 83-lot Bridge View project proposed for about 46 acres on the south side of Highway 24 between the Magens Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park. The property is near the intersection of highways 24 and 58, abuts Bogue Sound and is the same site as a proposed residential-commercial development that never got off the ground.
The Bridge View developer is listed on the plan submitted to the town as Cedar Point Developers LLC of Jacksonville.
The second plan up for review is for Flipper’s Cove, a nine-lot subdivision proposed at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the highway between Ash Street and Cedar Lane. It’s bordered on two sides by canals, is just east of Salty Air Market and totals 4.3 acres.
The town planning board earlier this month recommended commissioners approve the plans for both subdivisions.
As for the budget, Mr. Rief, during a work session in town hall last month, presented commissioners a draft that calls for 2021-22 general fund expenditures of $987,960.05, up $2,960.05 over the the current fiscal year. He gave the board two budget options to pay for those expenditures.
One would move paying for garbage service from a fee to a tax-financed service, eliminating the $175 annual garbage charge. That fee is on the annual tax bill for all property owners.
The switch, which would necessitate a property tax increase from 11.75 cents per $100 of assessed value to 14.75 cents, would benefit Cedar Point by increasing its share of state-shared sales tax revenue Carteret County distributes to towns because the current distribution system is based on property tax levies. He estimated the change would net the town $40,000 to $50,000 in additional sales tax revenue next year and the majority of property owners would pay a lower total tax bill because of the elimination of the garbage fee.
Cedar Point and the other towns have been trying to get the county to change the sales tax distribution system to one based on population. Several mainland towns would benefit from the shift, while towns on Bogue Banks and others, with higher tax levies, would lose revenue.
Thursday’s meeting of the Cedar Point board is open to the public.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.