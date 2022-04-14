MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Council voted Monday to night rezone property at 500 Friendly Road and on Galantis Drive to residential multifamily. It had been zoned medical arts/conditional residential multifamily.
The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall.
The property is currently a wooded, undeveloped lot and totals 15.68 acres.
The request came from Stroud Engineering on behalf of Best Ventures, LLC.
The city planning board had unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning request.
In its recommendation to the council, the planning board noted that the zoning will provide affordable living for the area's workforce that is close to the commercial and medical park areas of the town, and the property would not be appealing to prospective single-family homeowners because of the high-density development adjacent to the property and along Galantis Drive.
The planning board noted that the parcels are adjacent to a proposed senior living facility and across the street from the Preserve multifamily development, and that at the rear of the parcels, a Duke Energy powerline easement separates the property from the residential Mandy Farms development. The easement is can not be developed and provides a natural buffer.
Also during the meeting, the council approved the purchase of a 2023 ladder truck for the fire department.
In an email Wednesday, city acting fire chief John Wade said the $1.8 million truck is Pierce Ascendant Custom 100-foot Aerial Tower.
“The new ladder truck will serve in the same capacity as the current ladder truck but in a much better capacity,” he said.
“With the extensive height of newer residential structures and the continued construction of multi-family apartments and high-rise structures, the new ladder truck will have a much further reach for rescue operations and firefighting capabilities.
“In addition, the new ladder truck will provide more storage space for required equipment and be more advanced in today’s safety features and technology. “
The new ladder truck will replace the current 2006 70-foot Sutphen Aerial truck that has over 95,000 miles and has reached the front line service life expectancy of 15 years.
“Although the current truck has served its purpose over the years, the new ladder truck will be a much needed replacement and upgrade to the existing fleet,” the acting chief said.
The current lead time for the new ladder truck’s arrival is estimated to be 22 months from date of contract.
The purchase is the result of extensive planning and a careful selection process.
A truck selection committee explored the necessary criteria, visited three manufacturers, and identified the Pierce truck as idea for the city. The specification for this truck was used to develop a bid package.
In August 2021, the original quote was for $1.4 million with a 15-month lead time. Since that time there have been multiple prices increases.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.