Beaufort resident arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of minor

BEAUFORT — Detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Joshua Ryan Smith Gray, 45, of Beaufort, on child sexual exploitation charges Tuesday.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Mr. Gray was charged as a result of an undercover ICAC investigation.
Detectives from the ICAC Taskforce, which includes the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, conducted the investigation.
Mr. Gray was arrested at his residence. Evidence and equipment used to facilitate the alleged crime was seized.
He was charged with third degree sexual exploitation of a minor- possession of materials. Mr. Gray is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $200,000 bond and is scheduled for an initial court appearance this week, the release states.
