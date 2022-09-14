BEAUFORT - A document containing a shared vision for the future development of Beaufort was publicly discussed Monday night, Sept. 12 at the commissioners' monthly meeting.
Although commissioners agree the town's joint Comprehensive and Coastal Area Management Act (CAMA) Land Use Plan is nearing completion, the council voted unanimously to delay the document's ratification until further revisions are made.
Beaufort's current CAMA plan was developed in 2006 but does not reflect the new alignment of U.S. 70 Highway, Gallants Channel Bridge or several new residential developments. Also included in the document is the allowance of a non-intensification zone (NIZ), which concerns areas within the town that would flood in the next 100 years if sea levels continue to rise.
According to the proposed document, future development in the NIZ "should be limited and public infrastructure should not continue to be intensified unless significant protective measures are put in place to ensure infrastructure and investments are adapted to probable future conditions."
At the meeting Monday, the NIZ continued to be a point of contention preventing the passage of the comprehensive CAMA plan.
Following a period of public input that heard two citizens support the document as it is currently written, several commissioners came forth with questions concerning the specifics of the comprehensive plan in regard to the legislative scope it will carry in the future.
The sentiment for further review was echoed by Commissioner Bucky Oliver who addressed his issues with the document.
"Despite the words 'mitigate' or 'mitigation' being used 87 times in the plan, there are limited mitigation methods in either the NIZ or the Resiliency sections," Oliver said. "I want there to be absolute clarity in this 'guidance' document that mitigations precluding the effects of flooding, stormwater and rising tide be required for construction and reconstruction in the NIZ."
The mitigation methods in question, found on page 192 of the 333-page document, should include guidelines for protective measures before the document is passed, including conservation methods such as sea walls, bulkheads, floodproofing, on-site stormwater collection, easements and other shoreline hardening, according to Oliver.
"Without reasonable mitigation, this plan will also have unintended consequences," Oliver said. "It will accelerate the gentrification of Beaufort due to exponential increase in land prices and taxes. And secondly, it will make any goal of mixed-income housing virtually impossible."
Oliver also spoke Monday on the lack of distinctions in the plan between the effects of sea level rise and storm water, the need for tri-annual infrastructure review, as well as requesting the council to include recommendations similar to plans laid forth by hydrologist Michael Ellison of W.K. Dickson and Co.
"I have the utmost respect for the countless hours contributed, but this board must ensure the plan is balanced between environmental, economic and property rights issues even if it means performing a paragraph-by-paragraph review," Oliver insisted.
During a public hearing held Aug. 25, several citizens previously requested Oliver to recuse himself from the CAMA adoption vote due to his background as a land developer.
Oliver took a moment Monday to address the issue, explaining he does not have any property in Beaufort available for further development and that he is looking out for the best interests of the town with his suggestions.
"We have got to find a way within our town to collaborate with different people on discussions," Oliver said. "I challenge all of us to start collaborating together because we can do a hell of a lot better working together rather than painting people with paint brushes that largely are not accurate. I'd like to see us as a community to reach out. If someone has a differing opinion, I'd be glad to talk to them and listen."
After a motion was presented to continue making revisions to the document, the council voted unanimously to postpone the finalization of the plan. Once the changes are made, the document will again go through another public hearing before being sent off for approval.
