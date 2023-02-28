BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council approved a clean audit report Feb. 20 for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
The council took action during its meeting in town hall on Chimney Branch Road.
According to the report, presented by Town Clerk Shawne Southard, Bogue’s assets exceeded its liabilities at the close of the fiscal year by $838,493. The government’s net position increased by $32,340.
Bogue had an ending fund balance of $521,547, a decrease of $18,706 from the previous fiscal year. Of that amount, 96% or $499,428, was available for spending.
The unassigned fund balance for the general fund was $499,428.
In other action, the council approved a $63,845 contract with Thomas Simpson Construction of Beaufort for the paving of Lake Arthur Subdivision. The town will use Powell Bill and American Rescue Plan funds for the project.
In addition, Carteret County Emergency Management Coordinator Aaron Stryker presented a brief summary of how the emergency management system works when there is a disaster and how he will work with the town.
Items he touched on included how the town can use WebEOC, an emergency management software, to request emergency assistance following or during a disaster. He also talked about Crisis Track, a damage assessment software used by state and local emergency management agencies to report damage following a disaster.
