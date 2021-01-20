Pine Knoll Shores board OKs living shoreline, stormwater improvements

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Stormwater drainage improvements and shoreline protection are on their way to Pine Knoll Shores, courtesy of the N.C. Coastal Federation.
The town board of commissioners met online via Zoom Jan. 13 for its regular meeting and unanimously approved a restoration declaration. The declaration is for a project town officials have partnered with the N.C. Coastal Federation on through an environmental enhancement grant.
Town Clerk Charlie Rocci said the grant will pay for two stormwater drainage projects – one on Pine Knoll Boulevard and the other on Acorn Court – as well as a living shoreline behind town hall.
According to the declaration, it acts as a conservation agreement, limiting the activities and uses allowed on the 24.6-acre lot on which the town hall is located. The area includes the small inlet behind the building that connects to Bogue Sound. The full declaration is available on the town website, townofpks.com.
Town officials are also moving forward with a request for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The board unanimously approved a list of capital projects and equipment purchases to send to FEMA for authorization. If the agency approves the list, the board will be authorized to apply $3.2 million in excess FEMA funds left over from a beach nourishment project.
Town Manager Brian Kramer advised the board not to get too set on the estimated cost of each project or equipment purchase.
“They (the estimates) could be different before the FEMA funds come through,” Mr. Kramer said.
One project in particular that stood out to the board was a proposed $173,502 outbuilding for the public safety building intended for equipment storage.
Commissioner Clark Edwards said since the deadline for submitting the list had been pushed back to May, they might want to wait before submitting.
“I think we should get the (storage) building before the equipment (on the list),” Mr. Edwards said.
The other commissioners, however, seem to be in favor of sending the list sooner rather than later.
“The sooner we get this in, the sooner we can get a decision,” said Commissioner Larry Corsello.
Commissioner Bill Knecht seemed to agree. Mr. Edwards said he wanted to discuss the projects and the list at the commission’s annual planning retreat Thursday and Friday, Feb. 11-12.
“We’ve had information (on the list) since last Friday,” Mr. Knecht said. “I think putting the (equipment) building in is the best course of action; the sooner the better.”
The following also occurred at Wednesday’s meeting:
- The board unanimously approved an ordinance allowing committee members to be replaced.
- The board unanimously approved a $90,000 budget amendment, which includes a $20,000 increase in various revenues, a $25,000 increase in expenses, a $22,000 increase to the governing body budget to account for violation fines forwarded to the school system, attorney fees increase and professional services for solid waste contract bidding, a $3,000 increase for a security gap analysis and a $20,000 increase to account for electronic access control upgrades in the town hall and public safety building.
- The board received a presentation from Carteret County Shore Protection Manager Greg Rudolph on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Bogue Banks Coastal Storm Risk Management Project. The project proposes creating a 50-year plan for nourishing and maintaining the beaches.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board during his manager’s report some adjustment has been made to the phase two stormwater drainage improvement project on the town’s east end. He said rather than going through a mobile home park in Atlantic Beach to reach the infiltration area at the Crystal Coast Country Club, the connection will be made from Oakleaf Boulevard. Pump and infiltration chamber installation is scheduled for completion by Sunday, Feb. 28.
- Mr. Kramer informed the board staff has received a cyber security gap analysis Jan. 7. He said according to the analysis, the town’s data is secure and there are a number of of third-party monitoring services available to help improve online security.
- The board unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda., including appointing resident Kenneth Rozewski to the planning board.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
