CEDAR POINT — To help relieve congestion at a busy Carteret County intersection, the N.C. Department of Transportation will install a temporary traffic management tool this week at Highway 24 and Highway 58.
The department’s contractor will begin installing a zipper merge at the intersection in Cedar Point at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Crews will install multiple message boards, speed sensors and cameras and are expected to be complete around 10 p.m.
According to NCDOT, zipper merges address congestion by promoting the use of the auxiliary lane during heavy traffic times. Depending on traffic conditions, message boards may indicate “Right Lane Ends/Merge Left,” or “Use Both Lanes to Merge Point.”
Over the following weeks, NCDOT may continue to make minor changes to optimize the zipper merge notification operation.
While the temporary system is in place, NCDOT will receive feedback from the technology and community to determine if a permanent zipper merge will be installed at a later date.
