Martha’s Mission Cupboard opens Wednesday food giveaway to all in need

MOREHEAD CITY — Martha’s Mission Cupboard will hold a food giveaway from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at its nonprofit food pantry at 901 Bay St. in Morehead City.
“If you need food, come on and get it,” Martha’s Mission manager Ginger Wade said Tuesday as she stared at canned goods and nonperishable food items stacked to the ceiling in the small building.
Normally, those receiving food must have a voucher from the Carteret County Department of Social Services, but Ms. Wade said the Wednesday giveaway was an effort to reach those who may not receive food stamps or qualify for federal assistance.
Plus, she said the mission currently has a surplus of food and has outgrown its current location. The organization’s board has been searching for a larger building, but so far has been unable to locate one. The nonprofit currently rents its approximate 1,200 square-foot facility from First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
“First Baptist has been good to us and we appreciate all they do for us,” Ms. Wade said. “We found out the town of Morehead City won’t let us build on to this building, so there is no way to expand.”
As well a lack of space, Ms. Wade said the mission has experienced a recent decrease in clients due to many receiving additional food stamp allotments because of federal COVID-19 recovery assistance. This has led to an excess amount of donated food not being utilized by regular clients.
“Many people who were only receiving a small amount in food stamps are currently getting extra money put on their cards, so they don’t qualify to come as often to pick up food,” Ms. Wade said. “Some others are choosing not to come, but go to grocery stores instead.”
However, she added that once the relief funds run out, people will once again need food from the mission.
“We don’t want donations to stop because when the extra food stamps stop, we will be flooded with people needing food,” Ms. Wade said.
The mission is currently averages serving about 250 families per month, compared to its normal 350 families per month.
While mission volunteers continue to serve clients, Ms. Wade said the board is continuing its search for a larger facility.
“We simply need more space. We need something no smaller than 5,000 square feet,” Ms. Wade said. “We would prefer to buy, but would be willing to rent if it’s reasonable. We might consider purchasing land, depending on the situation.”
The manager said the mission has started a building fund in its effort to have a larger facility. Those interested in donating can do so on the mission’s website, marthasmission.com. Checks can also be mailed to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, P.O. Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Those who may have a building or property the mission could purchase or rent can call Ms. Wade or Executive Director Martha Bell at 252-726-1717.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.