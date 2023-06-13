BEAUFORT - At the Beaufort regular commissioners meeting held Monday, local officials gave formal recognition to Beaufort Police Officer Sgt. Chris Burroughs for stopping a violent assault.
The incident took place at 6:46 p.m. June 1 near Burroughs' home in Newport, according to Beaufort Police Chief Paul Burdette Jr. who related the events at the meeting.
While Burroughs was cooking dinner for his family, he was alerted to the commotion by his daughter.
With no police equipment readily available, Burroughs rushed to confront the assailant and observed a man attacking two women in their driveway.
Burroughs was able to subdue the subject while waiting for response from the Carteret County Sheriff's Department.
The attacker was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault inflicting serious injury.
"Sgt. Burroughs did not hesitate to do what is right because he is a good man who was well trained regardless of whether he is at home or while he is here serving the citizens of Beaufort," Burdette said. "Chris recognized evil and simply said not today."
One of the victims, Lori Quinn, also spoke at the Monday meeting and thanked Burroughs for saving her life.
"His daughter protected my daughter's innocence during that time, so she could be shielded against the violence that was being acted upon us at that moment," Quinn said.
"I can't express how much he handled everything with such professionalism," Quinn continued. "There are no words to describe the safety I felt during that moment."
Burroughs was presented an award during the meeting for his selfless bravery by Mayor Sharon Harker.
"Sgt. Burroughs' actions are a credit to himself and are in keeping with the highest standards and traditions of the Beaufort Police Department," Harker said. "He is to be commended for his bravery and service to his community, and it is with great pleasure and honor Sgt. Burroughs to offer you this award of service and gratitude."
