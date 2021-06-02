Church news: June 2, 2021

Newport Baptist
Keith Plott will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday at Newport Baptist Church. An offering will be taken.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer vacation Bible school from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 28-July 2 and a day camp Monday through Friday, July 26-30. Information is available online at parkviewnow.com.
