MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College, NCWorks and the North Carolina ferry system are partnering together to host a job fair at the college Wednesday.
The job fair will take place at the new Big Rock Career Center at 3813 Arendell St. in Morehead City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some positions may be hired during the event.
Individuals are invited to fill out applications and talk to representatives from the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division. Staff will be onsite to answer any questions applicants have.
The ferry division is looking to hire seasonal staff for the Cedar Island and Cherry Branch ferries, with the possibility of some positions becoming full time. The following positions are available:
- Ferry chief engineer
- Ferry crew member I
- Ferry crew member II
- Ferry master
- Ferry oiler
- Administrative associate I
“We are very excited to partner with the North Carolina Ferry Division to host this job fair. This is an excellent opportunity to work with an outstanding state agency,” said Perry Harker, vice president of Corporate and Continuing Education. “Each year the ferry service hires additional employees to fill their expanded summer schedules and they are finding it challenging to fill positions this year. We want to invite those looking for employment to come and explore several career paths in the Ferry Division.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.