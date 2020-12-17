Carteret Health Care begins administering COVID-19 vaccines to staff

MOREHEAD CITY — On Thursday afternoon, inside an unassuming auxiliary building off of Bridges Street, the first doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were administered to frontline workers at Carteret Health Care.
“I feel great, fantastic, I’m very excited,” Dr. Nicole D’Andrea, an OBGYN physician at CHC, said after she became the first person in Carteret County to officially receive the vaccine.
The room erupted into cheers as the first shots were administered, and some people became overwhelmed with emotion as they sat down to receive theirs.
“It’s been hard because everybody in the entire community, in the state, in the country, in the world, all of our lives have been affected by this and now it’s time to pull together as a group and start getting back to normal,” Dr. D’Andrea said.
After receiving the shot, the first of two required for the vaccine to be effective, workers were directed to an observation room where they waited for about 15 minutes to make sure there were no adverse reactions.
Michelle Lee, community relations marketing director for CHC, said about 20 employees were given the vaccine Thursday as a sort of “trial run,” with the hospital planning to host a full-scale vaccine clinic Friday. Based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, frontline workers, like those who have direct contact with patients, will receive the vaccine first, followed by those in lower-risk settings.
CHC received an initial shipment Thursday morning with 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTeach vaccine, for which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization Dec. 11. CHC President and CEO Harvey Case told the News-Times it was a massive effort in coordination to get to this point, and he felt the trial round of vaccinations Thursday went smoothly.
“We had a small group of people, pharmacists and infection prevention experts, come together and start talking through the process, working closely with the state, trying to understand the requirements and what it would take to store and handle these vaccines,” he said. “…It’s really a great team effort, it takes a lot of hands, a lot of time and just a lot of dedication. I’m underscoring it, but I can’t say enough about the preparation that went into this moment.”
Mr. Case also noted due to an error on Pfizer’s part, some of the vaccine vials contain more doses of the medicine than anticipated, so he expects the hospital’s supply is actually slightly more than 975. CHC has around 1,150 employees, and with another shipment of additional doses expected soon, Mr. Case anticipates the majority of hospital staff will be vaccinated before long.
Things won’t go back to normal right away, Mr. Case said, and people will need to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing for at least a few more months to keep the virus at bay. But Thursday presented the first glimmers of hope in a pandemic that has changed so much.
“The sun is starting to break between the clouds and we can all see a brighter day coming,” Mr. Case said, “and I think the vaccine is really a great first step toward getting back to some normalcy.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(Previous report)
MOREHEAD CITY — Officials with Carteret Health Care in Morehead City began administering the first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers Thursday afternoon.
The hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday morning.
This is a developing report.
