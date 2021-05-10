NEWPORT — The Walmart Neighborhood Market near the intersection of Highway 70 and Roberts Road in Newport remained closed at 2:15 p.m. Monday after a report was called in about a suspicious item with white powder near it in the parking lot.
Just after 2 p.m., Newport police Chief Keith Lewis said the State Bureau and Investigation bomb squad was on the way to look at the item, which he described as a typical briefcase with a padlock on the front.
“We’re still on the scene,” he said, waiting for the SBI, but he was convinced there was no danger.
The 911 call indicated there appeared to be “wires” hanging out of the device, but Chief Lewis said it appears to be some sort of elastic, perhaps something like a “hair scrunchy.”
At any rate, the Newport Police Department has let Walmart Neighborhood Market employees back into the store.
“Even though the temperature outside isn’t that high, it’s been pretty high out there on the black tarmac,” where the employees had been waiting, he said.
Chief Lewis further noted the employees were at what was judged to be a safe distance from any threat posed by what is inside the briefcase at the pharmacy side of the store.
“They will X-ray it,” he said of the SBI.
The preliminary investigation indicated the brief case appeared to have fallen out of the back of a van driven by a woman with a child, he chief continued. He said he felt confident the SBI would look at the item and issue an all-clear quickly.
Traffic on Highway 70 and Roberts Road was minimally affected during the afternoon because the entrance to the grocery stores was blocked, the chief said.
This is a developing report.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.