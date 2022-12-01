CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret is continuing to move forward on long-desired improvements to stormwater management in residential neighborhoods.
Town Manager Frank Rush said this week he plans to ask town commissioners at their Monday, Dec. 12 meeting to consider two separate design contracts, one for work in the Ardan Oaks subdivision off Taylor Notion Road and another for work along Bogue Sound Drive off the south side of Highway 24.
“Both locations were identified in recent town planning efforts for future improvements, and state grant funds were awarded to proceed to the design phase for these locations,” Rush said.
If the board awards the contracts, design work would likely begin in the next few weeks and be complete by spring 2023. If that holds true, Rush added, construction could start in the summer or fall of 2023.
In October, commissioners voted 5-0 to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development.
That contract includes design, permitting, bidding and construction administration services, and the money will come from the same state grant. Rush hopes to award a contract for the work in early 2023.
Potential improvements contemplated, Rush said, include pipe repairs, enlarged pipes, improved ditches, installation of new infiltration and/or retention basins, as well as other “nature-based strategies.”
In addition, commissioners agreed earlier this year to spend $16,000 to purchase an easement across a fairway in Star Hill Golf Club to enable improved drainage to alleviate occasional bad flooding in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area.
The town is also working toward other stormwater drainage improvements on the south side of Highway 24. In addition to Bogue Sound Drive, projects are needed on Anita Forte Drive and Loma Linda Court, Bayshore Drive, Bobwhite Circle, Lejeune Road, Live Oak Drive, Loma Linda Drive, Neptune Court, Neptune Drive and Quailwood Circle.
Residents have been complaining about flooding in the town for years, and it’s gotten worse in the 2020s, more frequent problems caused by less rain than in the past.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.