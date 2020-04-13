Global Solo Cleanup set for next week

FOREHEAD CITY — Those who wish to help protect the environment, even during the novel coronavirus outbreak, have an opportunity to take part in the Global Solo Cleanup.
In an effort to encourage environmental protection and social distancing, Coastal Carolina Riverwatch, the parent organization for the local Crystal Coast Waterkeeper Office in Morehead City, is encouraging participation in the Global Solo Cleanup event.
The cleanup will occur next week in honor of Earth Day, which occurs Wednesday, April 22.
Coastal Carolina Riverwatch Executive Director Lisa Rider said participants “can continue cleanup efforts on a global scale by partnering, sharing experiences, inspiring others and remaining connected by our our love for the coast.”
In order to take part in the cleanup, participants should choose a location they have access to and can remain in compliance with social distancing recommendations and local laws. Then, they may send their names, locations, organizations they represent and contact information by email to LisaR@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org. Information should be sent before Wednesday.
“Use what you already have to collect trash and remain safely protected,” Ms. Rider said. “Dispose of trash you collect with your regular household trash; recycle if appropriate.”
Ms. Rider advises participants to only participate with people they’re living with and stick to local outbreak restrictions. Participants are encouraged to take selfies and/or video and submit them for sharing on social media.
“Don’t forget to tell us why you’re participating,” Ms. Rider said.
Videos should be uploaded to YouTube with the hashtag #OneCoastalNationalCleanup and a hashtag with the name of the participant’s organization. YouTube video links may be shared by email to LisaR@coastalcarolinariverwatch.org by or before Thursday, April 30.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
