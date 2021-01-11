CEDAR POINT — Town Manager David Rief said Wednesday he has hired Kaitlin DeGrasse of Swansboro to fill the new full-time position of code enforcement officer and building inspector.
Ms. DeGrasse previously worked for the state as a probation officer from 2015-20 and worked in local government and as a paralegal in New Jersey before moving to North Carolina.
She started work Jan. 4 for Cedar Point at a salary of $31,000, with increases planned as she obtains her building inspection certifications, Mr. Rief said.
“Finding the right person for this position is a huge relief,” the manager said in an email. “Since our part-time code enforcement officer left in October of 2019, code enforcement had taken a back seat to more pressing issues the town was facing.
“However, the need for the position always existed and has grown. By addressing those issues and also taking permitting-related items off my plate, I will be able to better focus on other matters for the town which need my attention.”
Mr. Rief said although Ms. DeGrasse will need training due to the broad issues she will handle, including zoning, floodplain issues, nuisance abatement, state Coastal Area Management Act permits and building inspections, “she has been able to quickly grasp the material and issues we have covered so far.
“It won’t take long to have her issuing zoning permits or handling general code enforcement matters,” he added. “I would forecast six months, more or less, before beginning the building inspection transition process.”
In an emailed response to questions Wednesday, Ms. DeGrasse said she was happy for the opportunity.
“Being offered this position certainly happened in an unexpected turn of events,” she said. “However, it was a pleasant surprise and I knew as soon as I met David and Jayne (Calhoun, town clerk) a position with the town … would be a great fit.
“The employees and board members I have met so far are all very kind and caring, so I’m excited to contribute to such a great environment,” she continued.
Mr. Rief the goal is to eventually transfer the town’s building inspections from the county, which has done the job for years, to the town.
Town commissioners approved the new position in the 2020-21 budget prepared by Mr. Rief, who was hired as town administrator in August 2019 and became manager in December after the commission voted to switch from the mayor-council to the council-manager form of government.
At the time he proposed the new position to town commissioners, Mr. Rief said Cedar Point had been generating an average of $72,000 per year in county revenue for inspection fees since 2008, and growth and development are continuing, so the position should pay for itself.
He said an effective code enforcement program “requires someone with a kind but firm demeanor, someone who isn’t afraid to point out violations, but is also willing to work with residents to bring about compliance without the encounter turning adversarial. Those are attributes that are difficult to find and even harder to teach.”
He said Ms. DeGrasse has those attributes and they made her stand out among other applicants.
“With her background as a probation parole officer, she brought those attributes to the table,” he said. “Together with her local government experience, demonstrated ability to learn and glowing recommendation letters we received, I am confident she is more than capable of fulfilling the town’s needs.”
Mr. Rief said he expects the town to transition to doing its own building inspections this year.
“The county has provided excellent service to the town and we look forward to working with them in this transition,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
