Cape Carteret candidates focus on stormwater management, growth during league forum

CAPE CARTERET — Four of the six candidates in the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners race participated in a virtual campaign forum Tuesday night, with a lot of the focus on stormwater management and growth.
Sally White of the League of Women Voters of Carteret County moderated the session via Zoom. The candidates are vying for three seats on the board. The participants – all newcomers – were David Monroe, Sarah Wax, John Ritchie and Cameron Watts. Incumbent Commissioner Steve Martin and newcomer Charles Morgan did not participate.
The seats up for election Tuesday, Nov. 2 are held by Mr. Martin and commissioners Mike King and Jim Nalitz. The latter two did not file for reelection.
Mr. Monroe said he first came to Cape Carteret in 1987 and is running for office because he feels a need to “give back” to the community and believes his management and leadership skills can help the town.
Mr. Ritchie, the former longtime planning board chairperson, talked about his knowledge of the issues and the need to prepare the town better for growth that is occurring and will increase.
Mr. Watts, who is on the planning board, called stormwater the most important issue and said as an engineer, he can bring a problem-solving skill set to the discussion. The town, he said, needs to look forward and “put the past behind us.”
Ms. Wax, who is also on the planning board, agreed stormwater is the biggest problem.
“We need to get people in stormwater hotspots involved” and “at the table” to talk about solutions, she said.
Mr. Monroe agreed and said the problem hadn’t always been adequately addressed in the past, but the public works department is doing a good job now.
All four candidates agreed Cape Carteret needs some kind of sewer system — an expensive and difficult undertaking.
Mr. Ritchie said he thinks the town should work with the other municipalities in the area on a regional solution.
“We have issues we have to face together,” he noted.
Ms. Wax said the town should “try to find federal grants” to address the problems it faces, including stormwater and the lack of a sewer system.
Mr. Ritchie noted although town manager Zach Steffey and Mr. Martin have “done a great job” procuring some grants, “we need to have a grant writer.”
Another question was about how to react to the population of Carteret County steadily shifting west.
Mr. Ritchie said he’s been talking about that for year and it increases the need for the town to take better care of the “greatest thing God gave us,” the natural resources of the coastal region.
None of the candidates thought the town should necessarily cut services in order to keep the property tax rate from increasing in the near future, but several conceded the police department must be maintained at full strength and there could be hard choices ahead. All of the candidates also agreed the town needs to do more in terms of recreational opportunities, such as playgrounds.
“It’s something we can and should do,” Mr. Monroe said.
Mr. Watts said Caep Carteret officials should look into federal grants that might be available for recreation.
In her final statement, Ms. Wax urged people to “consider who’s going to listen to you, who’s going to follow up, who has integrity and who’s going to bring our community together. Then you can make the right decision.”
Mr. Watts cited his ability to work with people of differing opinions and said his priorities are fiscal responsibility, recreation and leadership.
“I do believe goals can be achieved when you have a board of commissioners that can compromise and move forward,” he said.
Mr. Ritchie called himself a leader and stressed his years of service to the town, both on the planning board and behind the scenes, doing things like paying for the stage in the park behind town hall.
“I’ve been supporting this town for over 30 years, and I don’t think any of my other three participants can say that,” he said.
Mr. Monroe said he believes government can be effective and urged residents to get out and vote.
“I love this place,” he said. “It’s filled with very, very special people. I’d like the opportunity to … give back … and move the town where it needs to go in the next 10, 20 years.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
