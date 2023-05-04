MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) students dominated at the 2023 SkillsUSA North Carolina State Leadership & Skills Conference in Greensboro, bringing home a total of 12 awards, including six first-place honors.
Those receiving first place honors are: Hannah Vaughn (Marine Services Technology), Gage Boggs (Job Skills Demonstration), Shana Tamminga (Information Technology Services), Amelia Lier (Customer Service), Dale Coffey (Culinary Arts) and Lexus Sosa (Mobile Electronics).
Those placing first will compete in the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta in June.
A total of 21 CCC students from the automotive systems technology, baking and pastry arts, business administration, culinary arts, diesel & heavy equipment technology, information technology, hospitality, marine propulsion systems and welding technology programs put their skills to the test.
The list of students participating were:
Automotive Services Technology: James Mullins, fourth place; and Kyle DeBose.
Baking and Pastry: Megan Cerijio, second place; and Ashlee Arrendondo, fourth place.
Baking and Pastry (High School): Amelia Swacha.
Computer Programming: Nicholas Pratt.
Culinary: Dale Coffey, first place; and Jaquan Danielson, second place.
Culinary (High School): Thomas Joseph.
Customer Service: Amelia Lier, first place.
Diesel Equipment Technology: Kristian Jenkins and Walker Gordon.
Information Technology Services: Shana Tamminga, first place.
Job Skills Demonstration: Gage Boggs, first place.
Marine Services Technology: Hannah Vaughn, first place.
Mobile Electronics: Lexus Sosa, first place.
Restaurant Service: Christian Pritt, third place.
Welding: Joshua Winters.
Welding Fabrication Team: Shelby Wilson, Noah Robinson and Jonathan Iles, fifth place.
