CARTERET COUNTY — Three scholarships created by former County Board of Education member Blake Beadle were recently awarded to high school seniors.
The scholarships are created in memory of three longtime childhood friends of Mr. Beadle. He created the scholarships using the compensation he received as a board member.
This year’s award recipients are as follows:
- Andrew Kitchen Memorial Scholarship: Cailyn Farley of Croatan High School.
- Tony Scorsune Memorial Scholarship – Taylor Shea Byrd of West Carteret High School.
- Jessica Wells Natalie Memorial Scholarship – Camaryn Elaine Jackson of East Carteret High School.
The scholarships are handled by the Carteret County Public School Foundation and awarded based on applications received from seniors attending each of the county’s three high schools. Each scholarship is $500.
