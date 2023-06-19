NEWPORT - In a display of generosity, 'The King" Richard Petty, a legendary figure in NASCAR, joined forces with the Burt Family Foundation and the Stark Family Foundation on June 19, to present a check worth $1 million to Camp Albemarle of Newport.
Camp Albemarle has served as a ministry for 70 years and hosts summer camps, educational initiatives and recreational activities that have impacted generations of children and youth across Carteret County.
The donated funds will be utilized to acquire the 67-acre property of Camp Sam Hatcher, previously owned by the Boy Scouts of America Eastern Carolina Council, and ensure the continuous growth of Camp Albemarle's ministries and programs.
The Petty Family Foundation is also assisting the Burt Family Foundation in developing additional facilities, including a lacrosse field for kids and a specialized facility for veterans that will offer Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to treat traumatic brain injuries.
In an acceptance speech given Friday by the camp's executive director Tom Hussmann, it was said the gift will help the expansion of the children's summer camp and enable it to impact more young lives in the community.
"With the additional funding, we can actually then take our time to pay the insurance and that sort of thing until we can really discern what to do with that property," Hussmann said. "We'd like to get the 700 kids off our waitlist right away. We have our summer camp program, but we also do a nature school for kindergarten through sixth grade students, homeschool STEM clubs and after school programs. During the year, we have 200 kids on the property every week, so we're just going to see where this fits into all of that."
Travis Burt also said a few words as he presented the oversized check Friday, speaking on his own family's history with the organization.
Burt lives in Emerald Isle and has two grandchildren who attend Camp Albemarle. His son lives in Cedar Point and his daughter lives in Cape Carteret. He explained the camp's structure and outdoor-oriented philosophy is close to how he grew up as a child.
"The most important thing for my family was that if somebody didn't buy Camp Sam Hatcher, then a developer was going to buy it," Burt said. "Timing was critical. When the property came up for sale, we talked about it as a family and it was a very easy decision. We're stretching this year from a gift perspective, but we are blessed to do it. We are very thankful."
After the check was awarded Friday, Richard Petty also shared a few words about what the donation meant to him.
According to Petty, growing up as a child outdoors in Randleman, N.C., gave him a unique experience that he hopes to foster in Carteret County.
"Many kids don't get a chance to go and express theirselves and this is just a wide open deal," Petty said. "The kids are outside all the time and learn things that maybe they wouldn't learn at home. People who grow up in the city don't understand how neat it is to be out in the country.
"Talking to Travis, they were very interested in doing some stuff down here," Petty continued. "We went back and forth and have donated to some of the same places before. We both try to help people, and this gives us the opportunity to go out and do the same kind of thing. We just thank God we are able to help the kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.