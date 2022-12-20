CARTERET COUNTY — Many county churches will host candlelight services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to celebrate the season. Following are some of the services scheduled:
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort will host two Christmas Eve services Dec. 24: a Family Holy Eucharist service at 4 p.m. and a candlelight Holy Eucharist with Choral Prelude service at 9:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church in Morehead City will offer Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services Dec. 24. A family service will be held at 4 p.m., with a traditional candlelight communion service at 5:30 p.m. The church will hold a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. Those attending are invited to a time of fellowship with coffee, juice and donuts at 10 a.m. in the Gathering Place. Childcare for children ages birth through 3 years old will be provided. For more information, visit the church’s website at fbcmhc.org or call the church office a 252-726-4142.
First Methodist Church in Morehead City will host four Christmas Eve candlelight and communion services Dec. 24 and an 11 a.m. Christmas Day service Dec. 25. Services on Christmas Eve are: 3 p.m., The Rise contemporary children’s service in the fellowship hall; 5 p.m., children’s service in the sanctuary; 7 p.m., traditional worship service; and 11 p.m., traditional lessons and carols in the sanctuary.
Life Point Church, behind Waffle House in Morehead City, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Grace Presbyterian, 2101 Live Oak St., Beaufort, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
Ann Street United Methodist Church, 417 Ann St., Beaufort, will host three Christmas Eve services of Carols, Candlelight and Communion on Dec. 24: 3 p.m., worship service geared toward children; 5 p.m., traditional service; 7 p.m., traditional service. The 5 p.m. service will be available via livestream at www.facebook.com/asumc; Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. (will be livestreamed).
All Saints Anglican Church, McCabe Road, Newport, will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. Dec. 24 and a 10 a.m. service Christmas Day.
Tuttles Grove Methodist Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight and communion service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24. The church will hold a Christmas Day service on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m.
Victory Baptist Church, 1051 Hibbs Road, Newport, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24.
