MOREHEAD CITY — Two people were transported to Carteret Health Care following a house fire Tuesday morning at 147 Banks Street in Morehead City.
One victim is in stable condition and the other was transported as a precaution, according to a press release from Morehead City.
Morehead City Fire and EMS departments were dispatched to the house fire at 8:02 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people outside of the burning home, with one person and two dogs trapped inside. Crews went in for rescue and were able to locate and remove the resident along with the two dogs.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Carteret Health Care, where they are in stable condition. A second occupant was transported as a precaution.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
The Atlantic Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to help. No firefighters were hurt during this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.