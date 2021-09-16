Community college trustees approve second phase of employee salary compensation plan

MOREHEAD CITY — Some Carteret Community College employees will see bigger paychecks beginning this month.
The CCC Board of Trustees approved implementing the second step of a three-phase employee salary compensation plan during its meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building.
The pay hike will affect 31% of college faculty and 13% of college staff, according to President Dr. Tracy Mancini.
“We’re hopeful we will get to phase three next year,” Dr. Mancini said. “We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the budget. We couldn’t get all of it this year.”
The plan is retroactive as of July 1, and employees will see the increase in their September paychecks, according to Dr. Mancini.
The cost of phase two is $81,545 and comes from state funds. Officials originally estimated the cost of phase two at $130,737. However, due to retirements and some employee promotions since 2019, the implementation of phase two has decreased to $81,545, including benefits, according to Dr. Mancini.
“We are pleased to be able to implement this second phase to help address the salary compression that had affected some of the college’s longest-term faculty and staff,” Dr. Mancini stated in a press release following the vote. “While this is a step in the right direction, we aspire to offering average or above-average salaries to attract and retain the high-quality faculty and staff to serve our students.”
In 2019, the college conducted a compensation study that led to a $423,542 salary plan divided into three phases for future implementation as state budget and student enrollment increases allowed. Phase one of the increase in the amount of $136,362 was approved April 9, 2019, and affected 64% of the faculty and 29% of the staff.
A recent review of phase one indicates the actual cost of that implementation was $200,948, and it is likely benefits were not included in the original estimate, according to college officials.
The adjustments made in phases one and two have decreased the estimated overall cost of the plan from $423,542 to $382,212, with the remaining phase three estimated at $99,719.
At the time of the initial study, CCC faculty ranked 57th out of 58 community colleges in terms of pay. As of 2021, the N.C. Community Colleges dashboard indicates CCC faculty rank 48th of 58, showing a significant move up.
According to the press release, the average nine-month salary for community college faculty in North Caroline for 2019-20 was $50,066. The average nine-month CCC faculty salary for that period was $46,370.
Following the vote Tuesday, several trustees said the pay hike has been a long time coming.
“All of it has been long overdue,” trustee June Fulcher said.
Trustee Mike Curtis agreed.
“I think it’s equity at its best,” he said.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
